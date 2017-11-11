Annual Veterans Day Parade takes over Downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn — West Tennesseans band together to honor those in the Armed Forces with the 3rd annual Veterans Day parade.

A sea of red, white, and blue filled the streets of downtown Jackson. Smiling faces and flags held high for the 3rd annual Veterans Day parade.

“It’s amazing that people starting to think about the veterans more than they used to so it’s just amazing to see so many people out today,” U.S. Veteran, Theotis Holland said.

“I saw everything from Daisy’s and Girl Scouts to DAV, to all the retirement homes that recognize the veterans within them,” Retired Veteran, Art Ridgway said. “I think it really speaks to our city and how we’ve come together as a city,”

A strong turnout from the community as it was the first time the event has been held Downtown.

“My husband is a veteran, he served in the military and the army and he’s the one that brought me out to the parade today,” Attendee, Vera Lake said.

Attendee, Julia Paschall said. “Just to come see everybody and support the veterans and say thank you,”

The vets who marched in this parade are the true definition of american bravery. “Their the ones that fight for us, their the ones that go on the front line for us while we’re sleeping,” Lake said.

Some attendees said veterans patriotism and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the United States is why it’s important to not only thank them in November, but year round.

“It’s so good to honor veterans and not forget them,” Lake said. “Let’s remember the veterans that served our country so that we can be safe,”

“Always celebrate,” Ridgway said. “Always remember the importance. Freedom isn’t free, those of us that wore a uniform know what that means,”

The City of Jackson and Jackson-Madison County veterans committee say because of the great turnout they hope to continue having the parade in downtown Jackson every year.