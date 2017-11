Don’t want to cook for Thanksgiving? Let Taste of Liberty cook for you!

JACKSON, Tenn. — Every Wednesday, these Liberty Technology students transform their classroom, into a full-service restaurant just in time for lunch. The Taste of Liberty is open for business from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session. The students have also started taking special orders for the Thanksgiving holiday. For more information email Leslie Emerson at lmemerson@jmcss.org.