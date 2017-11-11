‘Great Gatsby’ themed charity gala held at Carl Perkins Civic Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — The champagne was flowing at the Civic Center this evening at a charity gala that benefited West Tennessee Healthcare.

The theme of the formal event was the Great Gatsby where guests were transported to the jazz age.

The gala included not only cocktails, dinner, entertainment, and dancing, but also a silent auction and awards recognition.

Proceeds will benefit Ayers Children’s Medical Center and Kirkland Cancer Center.