High school football playoffs Week 3 match ups

JACKSON, Tenn. — In high school, we started with 12 West Tennessee squads. But after a cold and exciting Friday night, only seven local teams remain.

Here are the week 3 playoff match ups for the state quarterfinals.

The 1A undefeated Huntingdon mustangs will travel to Cornersville.

A West Tennessee head to head in 2A ball, the Peabody golden tide hits the road to play the golden tornadoes in Union City.

In 4A, Jackson’s very own South Side hawks will host Springfield. Hawks haven’t made it this deep in the playoffs since 04′

Another regional head to head Haywood vs Crockett County. Tomcats got the best of the cavs the first time. Who will win the rematch?

And finally in 5A the Henry County patriots host Brighton.

We are looking forward to those games Friday.