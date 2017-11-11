New retail hub helps local entrepreneurs sell their business ideas on a larger scale

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson residents now have the opportunity to get a taste of the skills and talents of members of their community.

Saturday was the grand opening of The Local, an area in Downtown Jackson where four local entrepreneurs have the opportunity to present their business ideas on a bigger scale; in the form of a small, short leased rental storefront.

“Doing business with your neighbors is what Jackson’s all about and what downtown’s about certainly; people that you know on a first name basis and faces you know and people you trust, so this is really an embodiment of that,” said Matt Altobell, director of Jackson Downtown Development.

Altobell says a space know as, The Local, was created to empower small businesses to expand into a storefront space.

“The coolest part about this is getting to be face to face with my customers. Most of my sales before this have been online,” said Trista Havner, owner of Hub City Love.

Havner is the owner of one of the four local businesses featured there.

“I started kind of painting as just a hobby. I was a full time teacher, and it was just something to do to have an outlet,” Havner said, “and I started having friends over and seeing my pieces and wanted to buy them.”

The owner of The Lost Reserve, describes his featured business as a re-purposed, renewed, and recycled clothing store.

“…old Tennessee Vols gear, retro flannels, college sweatshirts, custom band shirts…,” said Chase Walker, owner of The Lost Reserve.

“One of my favorite scents is my lavender musk,” said Christal King, owner of Indigo Scents Candle Co.

King says all of her items not only hit home, but are all home made.

“Being a cosmetologist for over 20 something years, coming home and relaxing was one of the things that I look for,” King said, “and so candles were my go to.”

The idea, the entrepreneurs told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, is to one day grow out of the small, short term rental space.

“…just to be able to grow out of this space and have something maybe a little bit bigger eventually, but for now,” said Havner, “this is exactly where I need to be.”

Jackson Downtown Development representatives say they are hoping to transform the green space in front of The Local into a community area where people can picnic and even an opportunity for live music.

Each of the stores featured at The Local have their own hours of operation. You can find out more on the space and the businesses included, contact Jackson Downtown Development at 731-935-9589.