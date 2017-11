Pet of the week: Meet Koda

JACKSON, Tenn — This is Koda and he is a 5-year-old low energy Pug/Chihuahua mix. He loves walks, cuddles and toys. He is the classic definition of little dog syndrome. He would do best in a home without small kids and other dogs. Koda just wants a person to cuddle up to. For more information email Melissa Roberts at melissaroberts @savingtheanimalstogether.org