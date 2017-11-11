Runner lace up shoes for Sirens and Heroes 5K

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans laced up their running shoes this morning to honor first responders.

The Jackson Police Spouses Association hosted the Sirens and Heroes 5K at the Ballpark.

It’s all about celebrating the men and women who work selflessly around the clock to save lives.

Organizers said in the event that a first responder is injured or killed in the line of duty the funds raised will go towards providing assistance to that family. Several police, fire, and emergency personnel from all over West Tennessee attended the event.

“We wanted to do something fun and something before tragedy happens and to be able to give back to them the way they have done for us,” said Jackson Police Spouses Association member Loretta Story.

A cash prize of $100 and a free registration to next year’s race was awarded to the overall race winner.