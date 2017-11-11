UPDATE: Sheriff’s office confirms driver found safe from car crash

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department said they found the driver of an abandoned and crashed vehicle.

It happened on Old Medina Road near Cedar Hill Drive.

First responders rushed to the scene after neighbors found the car crashed into a ditch early Friday morning.

Investigators said there was no one inside.

Fire officials on scene say the engine was cold, leading them to believe it happened overnight.

Officials said they have located the woman behind the wheel and said she is in stable condition at a local hospital.

They said she will possibly be cited for leaving the scene of an accident.