UPDATE: THP confirms Cyclist killed in crash near Selmer

SELMER, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Selmer.

The THP confirms they are investigating the crash in the area of Highway 64 and Bud Long Road.

Officials say 53-year-old David Wilson was killed after he was hit by a car.

The driver of the car was not injured.

No charges have been filed at this time but the investigation is ongoing.

