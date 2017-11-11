Veterans honored in Downtown Jackson to commemorate Veterans Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community is rallying together to commemorate Veterans Day.

A large crowd filled the court house square in downtown to kick off the Veterans Day festivities.

Honor Guard of Parkers Crossroads opened the ceremony, followed by the National Anthem.

City Mayor Jerry Gist and County Mayor Jimmy Harris presented a proclamation in honor of Veterans Day thanking those who served the country years ago, yesterday, and those to come tomorrow.