Warming Up Quickly In The Afternoon

Updated Sunday November 11th 9:00 a.m.

A dry cold start with mostly sunny skies to start our Veterans Day. Becoming mostly cloudy in the evening with a slight rain chance overnight.

As winds shift from east to being out of the south later this morning, we will warm up quickly in the afternoon into the lower 60’s. A quick moving cold front drops through the area late morning Sunday bringing slight rain chances.

