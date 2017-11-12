Clearing And Cooler Overnight

Updated Sunday November 11th 11:00 p.m.

Gradual clearing overnight and colder with patchy fog. Overnight lows will come in around 39 degrees with light north winds.

Forecast For Overnight Into Monday Morning:

Be sure and have the jackets ready at the bus stop and heading out in the morning as it will be on the cold side again with light north winds combined with the upper 30’s which will feel more like the lower 30’s with our windchill factor.

A pleasant Monday afternoon as we will warm to around the 60 degree mark with lots of sunshine!

