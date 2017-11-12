Henry County man dead after standoff with police

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — According to a press release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, officers along with Calloway County units responded to a vehicle pursuit of 33 year old Trevor Trull.

The incident began earlier in the day when Calloway County stopped a vehicle that Trull was a passenger in.

The driver of that vehicle was detained by Calloway County, during this time Trull moved over to the driver’s seat and fled the scene.

Officers gave chase but eventually lost contact with the vehicle.

Henry County and Calloway police attempted to apprehend him several times with the chase ending at a home in Calloway County.

Gun fire was exchanged between police and Trull.

During this time officers had surrounded the home. Trull then turned the gun on himself. Officers from both counties tried to reason with Trull in an effort to end the incident peacefully, but Trull ignored officers and shot himself. EMS workers quickly arrived on scene but were unable to revive Trull. He was pronounced dead on the scene

Sheriff Belew was quoted as saying “We are very happy that this extremely violent incident ended without any officers or innocent bystanders lives lost as well.”

One man was injured and taken to the hospital as a result of the chase.