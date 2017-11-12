Local church celebrates 1 year anniversary with a Founder’s Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church celebrated it’s one year anniversary by hosting a Founder’s Day celebration today.

Pastor Mark Mackey of Redeemed Christian Center in west Jackson said the church started out with no place to call call their own, but he said with dedication and determination, he is proud to see where he and his congregation have made it to today.

“We started out in October of last year, we didn’t have a place to worship, in November we ended up at the all suites hotel, and in February the members put their best foot forward, and we renovated this building, and so god has just blessed us in the way of community outreach and so forth, and were just glad to be here and to see what god is doing,” said Pastor Mackey.

Pastor Mackey said he only sees more growth within his congregation there at Redeemed Christian Center.

He also said all are welcome to celebrate and worship at the church.