Locals react to firing of Volunteers Head Coach Butch Jones

JACKSON, Tenn. — Volunteers head coach Butch Jones has been let go from his duties. After five years at the head of the program, the University of Tennessee announced a, “Coaching transition.”

Athletic Director John Currie said in a statement, “We have been fortunate to have coach Jones lead our program for the last five years, unfortunately, we are not where we need to be competitively.”

Locals, including a former Vols National Champion react to the news.

“I figured it was something that was going to happen,” said 1998 Vols National Champion Toby Champion, “Just going to take a little time to get things back to where they need to be. I just hope we’re patient with whoever the new coach is. and i hope they come in and do things the right way.”

The Vols haven’t gotten an SEC win this season.

Former Michigan coach Brady Hoke has been named the interim coach.