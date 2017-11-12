Martin Police Captain Eric Reed graduates from SELA

MARTIN, Tenn. — Martin police said Captain Eric Reed has graduated from the Southeastern Leadership Academy.

The academy is a prestigious five week program that is held at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

It is an extensive leadership school that is presented by the Union of UTC and the Law Enforcement Innovation Center.

Each week focuses around themed lessons such as leadership skills and critical issues.

It challenges participants to develop their leadership styles in order to become more effective and progressive.