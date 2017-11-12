Police search for suspect who is wanted on multiple charges

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who is wanted on multiple charges after evading police.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, they are still looking for Chad Evans of Paris.

Police observed Evans sitting in a car in a parking lot on Hwy 69 South Friday.

They had have prior knowledge that Evans had active warrants for violation of probation and when police pulled into the parking lot.

Evans drove off and he refused to stop at any stop signs.

As Evans tried to pass a semi on a curve another vehicle hit a ditch in order to avoid hitting his vehicle head on.

Police later called off the pursuit due to his reckless driving.

They are charging Evans with driving on a revoked license, felony evading arrest and felony reckless endangerment.