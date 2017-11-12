Suicide survivors host a day of healing in the park

JACKSON, Tenn. — November is suicide prevention month, and that was the goal of Sunday’s event. Giving folks tools to recognize the warning signs and renew hope after loosing someone they love.

“On May 15, 2015 I began my journey as a suicide survivor,” Kelly Young, who lost husband to suicide, said.

This Sunday was dedicated to survivors.

“On that day my husband Andy Young lost his battle with depression and choose to end his life,” Young said.

Those affected by the tragedy of suicide gathered for the first ‘Survivors Day in the park’.

Korey Burris face had to be reconstructed after he attempted ending his life at 17. But now he shares his testimony with others.

“I made a pact with God right then,” Korey Burris, who survived attempted suicide, said. “I said you saved me for some reason. I’m going to live my life to the best I can and not look back on what I did.”

This day was hosted by the Team Mica Fund and Pathways behavioral health as an outlet for relatives. Tables filled with helpful information and healing activities on site.

“Allow yourself permission to be angry, to be sad, to be hurt,” counselor Alvin Bond said. “Whatever it is just allow yourself permission to be. And don’t be afraid to reach out for help.”

“What we want to do is open that conversation,” Team Mica Fund Founder Erin Holcomb said. “We want the survivors to know that they aren’t alone, and that there is help and there are ways to heal.”

According to statistics suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Tennessee. A hurt this group doesn’t want another family to go through.

“We want everyone to know suicide is 100% preventable, and just show that there is hope out there to make the pain go away,” West Tennessee Coordinator for Team Mica Fund Paula Terry said.

Saturday November 18th is is National Suicide Survivors Day. Locally the event organizers hope to make the ‘Survivors Day in the park’ an annual event.

The local suicide support group that meets the second Thursday of every month at Pathways.

Call Paula Terry for more information. (731) 609-8897.