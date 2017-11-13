Weather Update:

Its a cold start across West Tennessee today, High Pressure will dominate the scene the next couple days. It will provide a brief push of colder air today, however it will help warm things up Tuesday. Aloft the zonal flow will amplify as a ridge starts to build east on Tuesday that will allow temperatures to raise into the low 60s. We’ll keep warming through the week, especially on the morning lows. A strong warm front will lift north Friday bringing a round of showers and storms, then a cold front will take aim later Friday into the day on Saturday. This will be accompanied with a strong mid level shortwave. Some storms could be strong, we’ll need to keep an eye on the forecast. Enjoy the next couple days of warm weather.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Mail: mshamell@wbbjtv.com