East TN family reunited with stolen rodeo horses in Georgia

ELLENWOOD, Ga. (AP) — A Tennessee family has been reunited with their rodeo horses that were stolen in Georgia before a competition.

WSB-TV reports the horses and trailer stolen from one Walmart in Henry County, Ga., on Friday were found at another Walmart on Sunday after a firefighter who had seen a news report recognized the trailer in Ellenwood.

The two horses belong to the Roark family of Chattanooga, who were traveling to Perry, Ga., for a weekend competition.

Locust Grove police stayed with the horses until the family arrived. Henry County, Ga., veterinarian Diane Febles checked out the horses.

Terry Roark says they are in good condition. Twelve-year-old Bree Roark was able to compete on a friend’s horse.

Police are reviewing Walmart surveillance video for clues about who took the horses.