Haywood County leaders announce new ambulance authority director

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn.-Haywood County has a new ambulance authority director.

Chris Lea will take over the position starting December 1. Former director David Smith announced he would be stepping down last week.

Lea is currently employed with the University of Tennessee Medical Examiner’s office in Memphis, but is no stranger to Haywood County.

“He (Lea) served as fire chief for the city of Brownsville, police chief for the city of Brownsville. He’s certainly got administrative experience and he served on the county commission for almost 12 years, so Chris will be an excellent ambulance director I think,” said Haywood County Mayor Franklin Smith.

Haywood County commissioners approved to move forward with a survey on the ambulance authority, which will take a look at all areas of the ambulance service.