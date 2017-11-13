Humboldt police investigating theft from Walmart

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police are investigating a theft from Walmart.

According to a news release, police began investigating the theft Friday after two different men entered the store on two different occasions.

The release says the man selected GoPro cameras and left the store without paying for them.

The vehicle involved is a black Jeep Liberty with silver trim and a Cowboys helmet sticker on the back window.

If you recognize the vehicle or the individuals involved, contact the Humboldt Police Department at 731-784-1322 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.

Calls to Humboldt police can remain anonymous.