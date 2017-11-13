Man charged with DUI with unrestrained 5-year-old in vehicle

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is accused of driving under the influence with an unrestrained 5-year-old in the back seat of his vehicle.

Police responded just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hunters Creek Drive and Weatheridge Drive in north Jackson, according to court documents.

James Freeman, 28, the driver of the vehicle, was unsteady on his feet and had bloodshot eyes, according to police. Officers also reported finding a glass pipe on the driver’s side floorboard.

The 5-year-old was unrestrained in the back seat with no booster seat or child restraint device, according to an affidavit.

Police reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Police say Freeman admitted to smoking marijuana before driving.

Freeman faces charges including DUI, child endangerment and drug offenses.