Mugshots : Madison County : 11/10/17 – 11/13/17 November 13, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/35Curtis Bailey Possession of burglary tools, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license 2/35Bridgette Elkins Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 3/35Brock Omalley Simple domestic assault, public intoxication 4/35Chase Dennis Contraband in penal institution, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 5/35Cierra Foxx Failure to appear 6/35Daniel Grisham Aggravated domestic assault 7/35Darius Currie Violation of probation 8/35Denuraka Boykin Simple possession/casual exchange 9/35Desmond Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license 10/35Dewarren Allen Driving on revoked/suspended license 11/35Eric Fesmire Driving on revoked/suspended license 12/35Haley Meyers Theft under $999 13/35Jack Paine DUI, violation of implied consent law 14/35James Freeman DUI, child abuse or neglect-nonviolent, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia 15/35Jason Tate Violation of probation 16/35Jeffery King Violation of community corrections, failure to appear 17/35Jeremy Leasure DUI, open container law 18/35Jonathan Rivera Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license 19/35Joshua Ammons Failure to appear 20/35Kareem McCollough Driving on revoked/suspended license 21/35Khiry Shepherd Driving on revoked/suspended license 22/35Latonya Croom Failure to appear 23/35Montopollis Long Schedule II drug violations 24/35Nicholas Kones False reports 25/35Norise Beasley Driving on revoked/suspended license 26/35Phillip Beshiers DUI 27/35Ricky Oldham Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident 28/35Robert Elkins Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 29/35Rochelle Hill Aggravated domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest, vandalism 30/35Tasha Hudson Driving on revoked/suspended license 31/35Taurus Godwin Driving on revoked/suspended license 32/35Tavarian Barnett Failure to appear 33/35Timothy Sinclair Failure to appear 34/35Tracey King DUI 35/35William Diffee Unlawful drug paraphernalia The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/10/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/13/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.