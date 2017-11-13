No charges filed in Crockett County deputy-involved shooting

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.- No charges will be filed against the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office deputies involved in the death of a man earlier this year.

According to investigators, Rodney Hess, 36, was shot and killed by a deputy on March 16 in Alamo. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Hess had parked his SUV in the road on Highway 88 and was “acting erratic” when deputies responded.

The TBI said Hess attempted to hit responding deputies with his SUV. A Facebook Live video on Hess’ account appears to show the shooting.

District Attorney General Garry Brown confirmed the case was presented to a Crockett County grand jury in October and it declined to indict the deputies involved.

Court documents show Hess’ family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in U.S. District Court, asking for $4 million in damages from the county.