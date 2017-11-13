No charges filed in deputy-involved shooting in Crockett Co.

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — No charges will be filed against the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office deputies involved in the death of Rodney Hess earlier this year.

Hess, 36, was shot and killed by a deputy on March 16 in Alamo. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Hess had parked his SUV in the road on Highway 88 and was “acting erratic” when deputies responded.

The TBI said Hess attempted to hit responding deputies with his SUV.

A Facebook Live video on Hess’ account appears to show the shooting.

District Attorney General Garry Brown confirmed the case was presented to a Crockett County grand jury in October, and the grand jury declined to indict the deputies involved.

Court documents show that Hess’ family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to the complaint, the family has asked for $4 million in damages from the county.