Rain Returns on Wednesday

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Monday

Temperatures are in the 40s across most of West Tennessee this evening but a little bit of cloud cover could keep us from reaching the freezing mark tonight. Either way, the dry conditions will bring us a cold night with our weather gradually getting warmer through the week ahead. Unfortunately, an active pattern setting up for the second half of the week requires you pay close attention to the risk for severe weather.

TONIGHT

Expect a calm night with light winds from the northeast. Under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, it’ll be another cold night too with temperatures dropping to the middle 30s by sunrise Tuesday morning.

Mostly clear and dry conditions will continue into Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. The next feature in the forecast is a cold front moving into the area on Wednesday. Not everyone may get rain on Wednesday and even fewer will hear any thunder with only a slight chance for thunderstorms.

A stronger cold front will move through toward the end of the workweek and the beginning of the weekend giving us a likely chance for showers and thunderstorms. When exactly those showers and thunderstorms occur, however, is still uncertain. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including when rain could arrive, and our risk for severe weather, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

