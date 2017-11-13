Robert Franklin Hamilton

Robert Franklin Hamilton 32, died Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He was born September 6, 1985 in Melrose Park, IL, the son of Robert Edward Hamilton and Cathy Jean Pennington. He graduated with honors from Trinity Christian Academy.

He is survived by his son Lane Hamilton of Alamo, TN, his mother Cathy Jean King Pennington and step-father Gerald Pennington of Jackson, TN, half-brother, Scott Hamilton of Muskegon, MI, and grandmother Bertha King, of Murray, KY.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert Edward Hamilton and grandfather Bobby Franklin King.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 4:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. The family will be receiving friends from 2:00PM until 4:00PM prior to the service.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to Operation Hope Neighborhood Ministries, ATTN; Acts 1:8, 1981 Hollywood Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 or JACOA, ATTN; Montgomery Hall, 582 College St, Jackson, TN, 39301.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. 7831.668.1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.