Shirley Kathrine Blackstock Brasher

Shirley Kathrine Blackstock Brasher, 78, of Decaturville, TN, passed away Saturday, November 11th, at Jackson-Madison Co. General Hospital.

She was a retired restaurant owner/operator and had worked as a cook on the towboat.

Shirley is survived by four sons, Dale (Treaty) Brasher, of Parsons; Terry “Red” Brasher, of Decaturville; Steve Brasher, of Lexington; Bob (Jan) Brasher, of Lexington; by four sisters, Jimmie Faye Stevens, of Nashville; Betty Lou Blackstock, of Decaturville; Jackie Jordan, of Parsons; Jonnie Kaye Cromwell, of Decaturville; two brothers, Donnie (Teresa) Blackstock, of Decaturville; Ronnie Blackstock, of Decaturville.

She is also survived by 6 Grandchildren – Bo (Tasha) Brasher – Decaturville, Katie (Matthew) Spence – Gallatin, Richard (Heather) Lewis – Crawfordville, FL, Jill (Justin) Melvin – Crawfordville, FL, Laken (Allen) Maxwell – Parsons, Jon Robert Brasher – Decaturville; 7 Great Grandchildren – Annalise & Silas Brasher, Caleb Lewis, Aiden June, Vannessa June, Cody Brasher, Ansley Maxwell; 1 Great Great Grandchild – Annalyn Cora Lewis.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph “Rooster” Brasher and her parents, Omer & Anna Mae Blackstock.

Her Funeral Service will be held at Reed’s Chapel – Decaturville at 12 PM on Monday, November 13th, with Bro. Steve Douglas officiating. Burial will follow in Old Baptist Church Cemetery near Decaturville.

Visitation will be Sunday 2 PM – 8 PM and Monday 9 AM until service.

Pallbearers are: Mark Jordan, Shannon Blackstock, Jeremy Cromwell, Jason Funderburk, Tony Kelley and Lance Brasher. Honorary pallbearer is: Ricky Mullins.

