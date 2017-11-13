#ShopMcNairy hosts fashion show to preview Small Business Saturday

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for Small Business Saturday.

As part of their efforts, 15 stores are participating in the McNairy County Fashion Show.

“The McNairy County Fashion Show provides a Small Business Saturday preview to customers in the audience who will hopefully see something on the runway that they might like to shop for this Christmas season,” McNairy County Chamber Director Katie Weatherford said.

Last year they started the #ShopMcNairy initiative. They want to encourage people to shop locally.

“American Express founded Small Business Saturday in 2010 to help support small businesses and the communities that love them,” Weatherford said.

They gave tickets to the business owners, and people were able to buy tickets that way. Even the food is being catered by a local restaurant, Ma Ma Fia’s. As of Nov. 1, they were sold out.

Fifty models will get to walk the runway and show off fashion from local stores across McNairy County.