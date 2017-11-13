Union University brings awareness to human trafficking

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local university is bringing awareness to human trafficking. The Masters in Social Work program at Union University held an event Monday evening called “Not My Child.” Speakers with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spoke on how to monitor your child’s social media, warning signs, and human trafficking populations.

“It’s going on in Jackson. It’s not just a Memphis problem. It’s not just a Nashville problem. It’s a rural county problem.It’s an ‘everybody’, it’s ‘everybody’s’ problem,” said TBI’s Special Agent Chris Carpenter.

This event goes across the state including Memphis and Nashville.