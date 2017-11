Weekend shooting in Jackson sends 2 to hospital

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson Police are investigating a Saturday shooting on Panola Street.

Investigators say two people were shot then flown to Regional One in Memphis. They are still searching for the shooter. Officers could not provide a description of the suspect or identify the victims. Also, police could not confirm the extent of their injuries or details of what happened.

This story was first brought to us by a 7 Eyewitness News tipster.