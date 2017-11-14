10 charged with meth, cocaine trafficking in West TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say 10 people have been charged with conspiring to sell methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs in West Tennessee.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Monday that agents with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies investigated and arrested 10 people from Memphis, Tennessee, and West Memphis, Arkansas, on Nov. 7. They face charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute large amounts of meth, cocaine and marijuana.

This investigation was conducted as part of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Program.

During the six-month investigation, agents seized approximately $345,000 and 16 pounds of meth.

If convicted, the defendants face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years to life in prison.