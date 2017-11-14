Barbara Anne Tanner Kitzrow

Barbara Anne Tanner Kitzrow, 87, of Dyersburg, died Saturday, November 11, 2017 at

Dyersburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation. Born January 10, 1930, in Lynn, Massachusetts to the late Ivan Lawrance and Mary Josephine Hayes Tanner, Barbara lived in Florida and Minnesota before her family settled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. There she graduated from Bayview High School and attended University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. While living in Rockville, Maryland, she completed her associate degree at Montgomery College. She met her husband, Donald Richard Kitzrow, while working at Allen Bradley Corporation in Milwaukee. They married in 1954. Donald preceded her in death in 1988. Barbara was a seamstress, knitter, gardener and lover of reading. Her yard and flowerbeds were a source of pride at each of her many homes, which included residences in Wisconsin, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland and Tennessee.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 18, 2017 in the Chapel of Curry Funeral Home conducted by Reverend Corey D. Williams with inurnment to follow at 2:00 p.m. in Highland Memorial Gardens in Jackson, TN.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

She is survived by her children Jay Tanner Kitzrow (Jane Perry), Anne Katharine Kitzrow Houston (Jim) and Hugh Hayes Kitzrow; grandchildren, Joe Kitzrow (Cara), Andy Kitzrow (Samantha), Katie Clatterbuck (Alex), Harris Kitzrow, Aliston Kitzrow, John Houston (Heather), Sarah Toll (Trevor); four great-grandchildren and two brothers, Harry Tanner (Joanne) of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and Larry Tanner.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Jerry Tanner.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.