Benton Co. to upgrade Patsy Cline memorial with tourism grant

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A memorial site of where a country music star lost her life is getting a new look.

Country singer Patsy Cline lost her life in a plane crash near Camden in 1963. The Benton County Chamber of Commerce received a $50,000 tourism enhancement grant to renovate the memorial.

New benches, a gazebo and an interactive kiosk that will share her story will be added around the site where she died.

“So it was important to us to fix this site up not only for the family to be respectful of the families of those who lost their life but of the fans and people coming in,” said Jenna Cole-Wilson with the Benton County Chamber of Commerce.

Leaders with the Chamber of Commerce say the site brings a lot of tourists to the area. The renovations will be done within a few weeks.