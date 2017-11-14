Company expansion in Carroll Co. brings more jobs to West Tennessee

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A pile of dirt in Huntingdon symbolizes new beginnings as employees get out their shovels to break ground for the expansion of their company.

“I can’t tell how big it is to have a company of this magnitude here,” Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley said.

Granges, a Swedish-based rolled aluminum company, announced their 50th anniversary with a multi-million dollar expansion.

The company’s CEO, Johom Memckel, says this will bring more jobs to the area.

“We are very happy for this decision, and we receive a strong commitment from all the employees we have in Huntingdon,” he said. “It’s a very loyal and hard-working workforce.”

Those with the company say the expansion will bring more than 100 jobs to the region and will benefit the entire area.

“It’s really important not only to Huntington and Carroll County but West Tennessee at the same time,” Kelley said. “We are all trying to attract new industry.”

Kelley said this is the second expansion for the rolled aluminum company in the past few years and will not only provide jobs but bring people back to the area.

“We’ve lost so many jobs over the years when we were heavily involved in the garment industry, and when those jobs left, it left a big hole in our community,” he said.

Memckel says the company looks forward to partnering with employees in the area.

“We are excited about the future for this operation, and it’s a very important part of Granges for us,” he said.

Officials with Granges say the Carroll County expansion means more than 500 people will be employed with the company.