Jackson Chamber employee receives Tennessee Champion of Commerce award

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson Chamber employee was honored by the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Shirley Jones, senior vice president of public affairs with the Jackson Chamber, was presented the Tennessee Champion of Commerce award for outstanding lifetime achievement promoting business and free enterprise.

The prestigious award is given for outstanding service on the state level for business issues and has only been awarded three times in the history of the organization.