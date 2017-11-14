Jackson WIC office to temporarily relocate for storm repairs

JACKSON, Tenn. — The WIC Center of the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department in east Jackson will temporarily relocate to North Parkway as construction crews repair storm damage to the building.

The WIC Center, located at 589 East College Street, will temporarily relocate to 804 North Parkway, according to a release from the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

All services normally provided at the east Jackson location will be available at the North Parkway site, according to the release.

“We experienced some damage from some of the storms over the past few months that is going to require work in and around our reception and waiting areas, so for our client and staff safety and convenience we decided to move temporarily back to the main office at 804 North Parkway,” Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Director Kim Tedford said in the release. “We expect the construction to take up to three months to complete, depending on the weather.”

For appointments, call the WIC office at 731-423-3020.