Jacksonians glow up Liberty Park to help children

JACKSON, Tenn.–If you were near Liberty Park Tuesday n ight, you may have noticed it was glowing! It was all for the Impact Glow Run benefiting Madison County Court appointed special advocates, a non-profit created to help children who are going through the court system by providing a trained volunteer independent of the family and state to advocate for the child’s best future.

Participants wore glow sticks and glow paint and raced for the cause.

“We want leaders in the community to have the tools they need to serve and this is one way we are allowed to. Everybody puts in their little portion and before you know it we have pulled off something big by working together,” said organizer, Caitlin Roach.

The first 100 registered participants received a long sleeved shirt.