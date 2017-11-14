McKenzie doctor wins legal battle after being accused of Medicare fraud

A local doctor accused of medicare fraud received some good news this week.

McKENZIE, Tenn. — The fate of Dr. Bryan Merrick being able to see Medicare patients has been the talk of the town for months, many wondering if their long time doctor would be expelled from the medicare program. Late Monday night, Dr. Merrick got word from federal officials that changed everything.

A total victory for Dr. Bryan Merrick as he won a hard fought legal battle against The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services.

“I feel like I’ve had a big load taken off my shoulders,” Dr. Merrick explained.

Earlier this year, Dr. Merrick said he had received notice from Medicare stating his billing privileges were being revoked, after being accused of sending payments to 10 patients they claim he did not see.

“From the day to day though it’s really taken a burden off of me,” Dr. Merrick said.

Although dealing with the burden of possibly not being able to be compensated by Medicare, Dr. Merrick continued to see patients for free. Some patients who he has helped for close to 30 years.

“I really feel an obligation to them,” Dr. Merrick said. “They had honored me by coming to see me for that long and I just continued working everyday just like I always had.”

Dr. Merrick’s attorney, former State Senator Roy Herron, said Merrick will be compensated for some of the time seeing medicare patients but it is unclear as to how much that will be. Herron also said what really got the case moving along is the amount of advocates in Dr. Merrick’s corner.

“The community just started calling the representatives and the senators and the community was praying for me,” Dr. Merrick said.

Last week Dr. Merrick and his attorney met with Medicare officials. Merrick said he knew then they were taking them seriously. “We felt good about the meeting when we left and everything came to fruition this week,”said Merrick.

Dr. Merrick said he has been celebrating since learning he had been reinstated to the Medicare program, fully exonerated. The community has been responding well after learning the news.

“My phone died today before the day was out it hadn’t done that before,” Dr. Merrick said.

Dr. Merrick says he hopes what has happened to him encourages medicare officials to take a close look at their procedures, so it can help other doctors who may be going through a similar situation.

Dr. Merrick said his clinic held a prayer service last month at the peak of the case then another Tuesday, saying he thanks God for helping them through this tough time.