Mugshots : Madison County : 11/13/17 – 11/14/17

1/10 Brendon Timby Violation of probation

2/10 Anthony Johnson Theft under $500

3/10 Damien Perkins Criminal trespass

4/10 Erik Monson Disorderly conduct



5/10 Jason Villalva Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/10 Jesse Moore Failure to appear

7/10 Mark Alan Taylor Reckless endangerment, vandalism

8/10 Nikema Weaver Violation of probation



9/10 Terrance Wyatt Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/10 Tommy Waddle Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/13/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/14/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.