Mugshots : Madison County : 11/13/17 – 11/14/17 November 14, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Brendon Timby Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Anthony Johnson Theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Damien Perkins Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Erik Monson Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Jason Villalva Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Jesse Moore Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Mark Alan Taylor Reckless endangerment, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Nikema Weaver Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Terrance Wyatt Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Tommy Waddle Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/13/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/14/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore