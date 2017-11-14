No charges against deputies in Reagan officer-involved shooting

REAGAN, Tenn. — The deputies involved in a shooting in January at a Reagan mobile home will not be indicted in the death of Darrion Barnhill.

District Attorney General Jody Pickens said the results of the investigation into Barnhill’s death were turned over to the District Attorney’s office. In June, the case was presented to a Henderson County grand jury.

The grand jury did not authorize any charges against the deputies.

Two deputies responded to a mobile home in Reagan around 11 p.m. Jan. 10 and found Barnhill at one of the homes, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Barnhill had outstanding warrants and became aggressive toward the deputies, according to the TBI.

Barnhill was taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital where he died from his injuries.