Residents say graffiti starting to litter midtown Jackson community

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a beautiful day in the neighborhood until residents noticed gang graffiti popping up on several streets.

“It’s really hurtful and it’s scary all at the same time,” one neighbor said.

“Mischief. Just mischief. Normally it’s a lot of kids with a lot of time on their hands,” resident Doug Young said.

From gang markings to letters, neighbors say the spraying has to stop.

The graffiti can be seen in alleys off Park and Prospect avenues in midtown Jackson.

“So much going on. In the alleyways where it’s closed off and where nobody is there 24-7 to watch it,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors say Jackson Energy Authority has installed new lights but nothing has stopped the graffiti.

“Ever since we’ve been here we’ve seen the police patrolling the area, which is really comforting,” Young said.

Young moved his family to the area in 2011 and says he stepped up security around his house.

“We have Ring Doorbell on the front and back and we have camera systems also,” Young said.

The system allows homeowners to be home even when they’re miles away.

“You can see people when they come up to the house and you can talk to them with your phone no matter where you’re at,” Young said.

Residents have a warning to whoever is defacing their community.

“They’re going to get caught if they keep doing it, because more and more people are protecting their properties with camera systems,” Young said.

They also have a message to the parents.

“Please be a parent and guide your children and help your children and teach them to do the right thing,” one neighbor said.

If you notice graffiti in your area, city officials say you can call building and housing codes to report it at 731-425-8262.