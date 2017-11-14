Scattered Showers Possible Wednesday

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Tuesday

Sunny skies that lead to highs in the lower and middle 60s today will be replaced with clouds overnight. Another cold front will move through West Tennessee bringing rain back to the area within the next 24 hours. In fact, there are multiple cold fronts we’ll be watching for later this week with another chance for showers over the weekend!

TONIGHT

Skies will gradually become partly to mostly cloudy overnight and this should cause temperatures to be about 10°F warmer for West Tennessee with our lows in the lower and middle 40s. Conditions will remain dry for most of us overnight with only a 20% chance for rain.

The next feature in the forecast is a cold front moving into the area on Wednesday. Not everyone may get rain tomorrow and even fewer will hear any thunder with only a slight chance for thunderstorms. There’s a 40% chance for rain with the peak chance occurring from the later hours of the morning through the afternoon.

A stronger cold front will move through toward the end of the workweek and the beginning of the weekend giving us a likely chance for showers and thunderstorms. When exactly those showers and thunderstorms occur, however, is still uncertain. Right now, the latest models are showing the likeliest chance for rain will fall during the middle of the day. There still doesn’t appear to be a lot of energy with this system so the risk for severe weather remains low.

