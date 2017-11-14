St. Mary’s School rededicates its remodeled library

JACKSON, Tenn.-A local school holds a rededication of its library.

In August, St. Mary’s School library was closed after mold was discovered inside. The library has since been remodeled.

Many of the schools alumni donated some of their personal favorite books from when they attended the school.

The library’s re-dedication was to the library’s founders, Miss Randolph and Miss Guldan.

“A library is vital to a school community, I can’t tell you how many times of the day children tell me that its their favorite time of the day and their place to go,” said Ellen Watt, the school’s librarian.

Donations from church members and school parents helped rebuild the library.