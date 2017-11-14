Sunny And Warmer Today!

Weather Update:

Temperatures dropped like a rock after 6:00 AM this morning. After a layer of mid level stratus clouds cleared the area. Up until that point most of West Tennessee remained in the low 40s! We’ll warm up quickly today as High Pressure continues to slide off to the northeast of the area. Winds will be light so wind chill wont be nearly as bad today. We’ll make it into the 60s later this afternoon. Winds will gradually shift more out of the south as the day goes along, that will help warm temps. Clouds will begin to increase ahead of a cold front later this evening. It may end up being after sunset before they do. That will hold temperatures from falling as far overnight into the day tomorrow.



