Tentative trial date set for Dylan Adams

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — One of the suspects in the Holly Bobo murder case appeared Tuesday in court.

Dylan Adams appeared Tuesday afternoon in Hardin County.

A tentative trial date for Adams was set for May 29. Judge Creed McGinley said the case will not be heard by a jury from Hardin County but that one will likely be brought in from Chattanooga.

The judge said the jury will be sequestered by court order.

The state has withdrawn their notice for the death penalty or life without parole.

Judge McGinley said Adams’ next court appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 14.

Motions for Adams’ co-defendant Jason Autry will not be heard at the Dec. 14 hearing. Judge McGinley said the state wants Adams’ case heard before Autry’s.

