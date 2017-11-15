Mrs. Rhudean Hatman Halstead, age 90 of Paris passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Paris Healthcare and Rehab Center. Her funeral will be 2:00PM Friday, November 17, 2017 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Ed Smith of Kentucky Lake Road Church of Christ and nephew Noel Hatman officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be after 12:00PM Friday, November 17, 2017 prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Tim, Colton, and Dakota Halstead.

Rhudean Hatman Halstead was born December 1, 1926 in Raven Den, Arkansas to the late Marvin Hatman and the late Artie Cozart Hatman. On August 10, 1948 she married Norman Woodrow Halstead and he preceded her in death on September 30, 1993.

Mrs. Halstead is survived by a son, Tim (Tracy) Halstead of Henry, TN; two brothers: Jesse Odell Hatman and Dennis Hatman both of Paris, TN; two grandchildren: Colton (Jerin) Halstead and Dakota Halstead; four great grandchildren: Cashton, Callie, Jace, and Cashleigh Halstead; and numerous nieces and nephews including local nephew, Noel (Patti) Hatman of Paris, TN.

Mrs. Rhudean Halstead was a member of Kentucky Lake Road Church of Christ