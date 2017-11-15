3rd annual ‘Coats for Homeless’ seeking donations

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the temperature dropping as fall progresses, one man is looking out for those who are affected by the elements every day.

“The homeless are pretty self sufficient, but you can’t have enough warm clothing,” organizer Jimmy Sadler said.

For the third year, Jimmy Sadler is collecting coats for Jackson’s homeless.

“I started three years ago by chance, running up on a man uptown without a coat in the cold of winter, and it just touched my heart,” Sadler said.

And since 2014, Sadler says his relationship with the homeless in our community has grown, and so has the community’s generosity.

Inside the United Way lobby, two collection boxes are waiting to be filled.

“Every Wednesday before Thanksgiving I come and collect the coats myself. And I go out among the Jackson area and hand out what goods I have collected,” Sadler said.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday to the United Way on North Highland Avenue and Campbell Street. Sadler says it warms his heart to know his small gesture is helping others.

“It just touches my heart,” Sadler said. “I’m blessed. God has blessed me tremendously over the years, and all I want to do is share that blessing.”

Coats, gloves or scarves, whatever you can give is appreciated.

“If you feel in your heart that you’ve been blessed, by all means be a blessing to someone else,” Sadler said.

You can drop off your donations at the United Way office on North Highland Avenue near Campbell Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays through next Wednesday, Nov. 22.