Churches collect gift-filled shoeboxes for needy kids

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local churches and organizations collect shoeboxes full of gifts for needy kids this Christmas.

Workers unloaded boxes Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Bemis. The boxes contain shoeboxes stuffed with supplies and gifts for needy kids around the world.

“Big items like teddy bears and balls and all kinds of stuff and also hygiene items, school supplies,” First Baptist Church of Bemis Associate Pastor John Norvell said.

It’s part of a national program called Operation Christmas Child. First Baptist Church of Bemis serves as one of nearly 5,000 drop-off locations across the United States and Puerto Rico.

Norvell said they hope to have 21,000 shoeboxes come through his church this year. “That’ll be over three trailers full of shoe boxes that we’ll send out from here,” he said.

West Jackson Baptist Church Missions Pastor Alan Teel said they hope to collect 500 shoe boxes this year. “It’s always great for us to give back to the community and it’s even more important for us to give to those in tremendous need,” he said.

Each child also receives information about the gospel in their shoebox. “Our main goal is to see young people come to know the Lord,” Norvell said.

Organizers with Operation Christmas Child said they want to reach 12 million children this year.

You can drop off gift-filled shoeboxes through Monday, Nov. 20.

Click here to find a drop-off location in your area.